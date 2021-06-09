Meghan Markle releases first children’s book based on father-son bond

UK: Meghan Markle, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, released her maiden book for children titled “The Bench” on Tuesday, dedicating it to her husband Prince Harry and their two-year-old son Archie.’The Bench’ outlines the relationship between father and son through a mother’s eyes.

It hit bookstands days after the couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana, named after Queen Elizabeth and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, last week.

“For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump,” Meghan wrote inside the book like a handwritten note.

Meghan also narrates an audio version of the book, which features watercolor illustrations by artist Christian Robinson.

Earlier, Meghan has said, “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born in 2019. That poem became the story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life.” She added, “My hope is that ‘The Bench’ resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

Harry and Meghan quit royal duties last year, leaving Britain for California, where they now live.