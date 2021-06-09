‘Rahul Gandhi will soon be eligible’: Twitterati reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet

New Delhi: Netizens had reacted to a social media post shared by Congress leader and MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi criticizing the vaccine policy launched by the union government. The Congress leader asked if vaccines are free then why the private hospitals charge for them.

“One simple question- If vaccines are free for all, why should private hospitals charge for them?” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

For this, a user has given a befitting reply. “Vaccine trials for children are going on. Finally, Rahul Gandhi will soon be eligible for vaccine”, tweeted a user named Akash Patel. BJP MP from Bengaluru South and president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya has shared this.

After a point, one can only sympathise. https://t.co/hK1ncxtJwH — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 7, 2021

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister had announced the revised vaccine policy of the union government. As per the new policy, the union government will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to states for all above 18 years of age from 21 June. The union government has also released the revised rates of Covid vaccines for private hospitals in the country. As per the new order, the private hospitals can charge Rs. 780 per dose for Covishield, Rs. 1,410 per dose for Covaxin and Rs. 1,145 per dose for Sputnik V.