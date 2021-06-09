Shilpa Shetty gets an adorable wish from husband Raj Kundra on her Birthday

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated her 46th birthday on Tuesday, June 8. On the occasion, her husband, Raj Kundra shared a montage of his wife and penned a heartfelt note expressing his love for the actress. Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009.

Sharing the video on Instagram, in which Shilpa Shetty was captured in her various moods, also with many photos and videos from their exotic vacations together. The song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 has been played in the clip. In the end, Raj added a family picture and wrote ‘you complete us’.

Further Raj Kundra captioned it, “The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you I am nothing. I love you soo much. Happy Birthday my Dream come true @theshilpashetty #happybirthday #gratitude #love #wife (sic).”

As soon as the post being shared Shilpa replied in the comment section, “Awwwwwwww my cookie @rajkundra9 love u to the moon and back.” Many celebs including Riddhima Kapoor, actress Neelam Kothari and Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff commented on the video and sent out warm birthday wishes to Shilpa.

On the work front, Shilpa will make her Bollywood comeback with the film Nikamma.