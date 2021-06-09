State government to provide smartphones to four lakh Anganwadi workers

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government will equip all the Anganwadi workers with smartphones in order to promote women and child welfare schemes in rural areas.

In a high-level meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials concerned to ensure their distribution as the Anganwadi workers have played an important role in the UP model of Covid-19 control.

There are 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centers in the state and around four lakh workers.

A statement issued by the state government said, “The Anganwadi workers, working in the field facilitating women and children issues related to health and nutrition, have been an important tool in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s scheme of things to effective implementation of Uttar Pradesh Model of COVID control. In order to smoothen their activities, the Chief Minister on Tuesday directed to provide smartphones to all Anganwadi workers in the state”.

All data related to women and children schemes will now be in the hands of Anganwadi workers, the release said, adding that the government will also train them on how to use smartphones efficiently for their work.

According to an official spokesman, this endeavor will facilitate the functioning of Anganwadi workers to work and lend maximum transparency in the implementation of the schemes.

“After being equipped with smartphones, the various schemes in rural areas including nutrition and child welfare will be implemented in a more effective manner,” the statement added.