Stock market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended at 51,941.64, lower by 333.93 points or 0.64%. NSE Nifty settled at 15,635.35, down 104.75 points or 0.67%.

The market breadth of BSE was weak. Out of 3,340 stocks traded on the BSE, 1425 shares have advanced, 1697 shares declined, and 139 shares are unchanged. All sectoral indices ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid Corp, SBI Life Insurance, NTPC, Titan Company, Asian Paints and Divis Labs. The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Shree Cements, L&T, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, and HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

The Indian rupee edged lower against the US dollar in the commodity market. As per market experts, the strengthening of the US dollar in the international market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.