Unable to pay half of last year’s tax due to ‘no work’: Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media handle to share that she has been through a tough time and also claimed, despite being the highest tax-paying actress, she couldn’t pay half of last year’s tax, as she wasn’t getting any work. However, the actress also mentioned that she doesn’t mind if the government adds interest to the tax amount.

On Tuesday, Kangana shared a post on her Instagram story, which read: “Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax-paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life.”

She added, “I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money, still I welcome this move.” Ending her post on a positive note, Kangana wrote, “Time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time.”

On the work front, Kangana has multiple films in her kitty. She has Thalaivi, which was scheduled to release on April 23 in theatres, but postponed amid surging Covid-19 cases in India, another film Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Dhaakad to look forward to.