USA eases   travel restrictions for 61 countries

New York: US administration has eased the travel restrictions imposed on 61 countries. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA has released the revised list.

CDC has lowered 61 countries from ‘Level 4’ to ‘Level 3’. This includes France, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Italy, UAE, Oman and Qatar. Fully vaccinated US citizens can travel to these countries. Other countries being lowered to “Level 3” include Honduras, Indonesia, Jordan, Libya, Panama, Poland, Denmark and Malaysia. However, India, Pakistan Saudi Arabia and many other countries remain on Level 4, to where travel should be avoided by US citizens.

USA bars nearly all non-US citizens who have been in China, UK, Ireland, India, South Africa, Brazil, Iran and the 26 Schengen nations in Europe without border controls within the previous 14 days.