Yash Raj Films begins vaccination drive for workers of Hindi film industry

Mumbai: One of the leading production houses in Bollywood, Yash Raj Films (YRF), on Tuesday, started the first phase of its vaccination drive with the aim to inoculate at least 4000 workers of the Hindi film industry. The vaccination drive is being held at YRF Studios.

The production has reportedly pledged to vaccinate 30,000 registered members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) which has a total of 2.5 lakh registered workers.

Yash Raj Films, Senior Vice President ,Akshaye Widhani, revealed in a statement, “After inoculating all the employees at YRF, we started vaccinating the crew members of our films and we are now delighted to have started the vaccination drive for the Hindi film industry. This will result in the daily wage earners of our industry to return to work and provide financial stability for themselves and their families.”

He further added, “The drive will have to take place in phases, given the huge number of vaccines that are required to cover the industry. In the first phase, that starts today, we would be able to inoculate at least 3,500 to 4,000 people. YRF is committed to provide a helping hand in restarting the industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic.”

The Aditya Chopra-led company has already inoculated all its employees in an earlier drive and also began vaccinating crew members of their films.

Last week, the Producers Guild of India (PGI), the association of Indian film, television and digital content producers, also started their vaccination drive for its members. Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and Screenwriters Association (SWA) have also announced that they would be organising free inoculation drives for their members.