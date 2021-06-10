BSF apprehends Chinese intruder along India-Bangladesh border

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) had apprehended a Chinese national along the India-Bangladesh border in Malda district of West Bengal. The BSF detained the Chinese national who was trying to cross the border illegally. A Chinese passport with a Bangladeshi visa, a laptop, 2 cellphones, a Bangladesh SIM card, an Indian SIM card and two Chinese SIM cards were also recovered from him.

During questioning, the Chinese national revealed his name as Han Junwe, aged 36, and a resident of Hubei, China. He reached Dhaka, Bangladesh on June 2 on a business visa, and stayed there with a Chinese friend. On June 08, he came to Sona Masjid in Chapainawabganj district of Bangladesh and stayed at a hotel. He also revealed that he had visited India four times before. He had come to Hyderabad in 2010 and Delhi Gurugram thrice after 2019.

Also Read: Reserve Bank of India hikes ATM cash withdrawal fee along with other fees

The man also revealed that he returned to China, his colleague in India, whom he has identified as Sun Jiang, sent him 10-15 numbers of Indian mobile phone SIMs. His colleague was arrested by ATS Lucknow and because of that, he could not obtain an Indian visa.