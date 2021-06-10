Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower

Mumbai: The price of precious metals- gold and silver- edged lower in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold futures are trading at Rs.49,022 per 10 gram, down from the previous close of Rs. 49,124. Silver futures also slipped down and reached Rs. 71,159 per kilogram.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was down by 0.1% at US dollar 1,886.66 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.4% to US dollar 1,888.50 per ounce. Silver prices also plunged by 0.27% to US dollar 27.7 per ounce.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold reached Rs.36,640 per 8 gram, down by Rs.80. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4580, down by Rs.10. On Wednesday, gold was priced at Rs. 36,720.