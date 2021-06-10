Covid-19 Update: 19 coronavirus deaths reported in Oman

Muscat: 1640 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. Thus the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached at 230,219.

19 deaths due to the infection were also reported. The death toll is at 2467. Till now 207,795 people were recovered in the country.

Also Read; UAE launches new e-version of Emirates ID

In the last 24 hours, 164 people were admitted to hospitals in Oman. At present, there are 1060 people were under medical treatment in hospitals across the country. In this 345 are admitted in ICUs.

The recovery rate is at 90.3% in the country. The fatality rate is at 1.1%.