Covid-19 Update: 982 recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: 1286 new coronavirus cases along with 982 recoveries and 16 deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest numbers of cases were recorded in Makkah with 419, followed by the capital Riyadh with 263, the Eastern Province with 191, and Asir confirmed 98, Jazan 87 cases, Madinah with 76 cases, Al Khaseem with 53, Najran with 28, Tabuk with 25, Al Baha with 19, Hail 17 and Al Jouf with 3 cases. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Thus the overall infection tally surged to 462,528. The total number of recoveries reached 444,792. The death toll is at 7519. At present, there are 10,217 active cases under medical treatment and in this 1553 were in critical condition.

The recovery rate in the country remained steady at 96.3% . The fatality rate is also firm at 1.6%.