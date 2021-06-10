Emirates Airline announces resumption of services

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced the resumption of another international service. The Dubai-based air carrier will resume flight services to Malta via Larnaca, Cyprus. The flight services will be restarted from July 14. Thus the airline’s European network will be expanded to 34 destinations.

Flights to/from Malta will operate three times weekly. The carrier will operate it’s Boeing 777-200LR for the service. The flight has 42 lie-flat seats in Business and 386 ergonomically designed seats in Economy class.

Emirates flight EK109 will depart Dubai (DXB) every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 0800hrs, arriving in Larnaca (LCA) at 1110hrs. The flight will leave Larnaca at 1220hrs, arriving in Malta (MLA) at 1405hrs. The return flight, EK 110 leaves Malta at 1535hrs, arriving in Larnaca at 1900hrs. The flight will leave Larnaca at 2010hrs, arriving 0105hrs arriving in Dubai the next day.

Emirates had earlier announced that it will resume services to Nice and Lyon in France from July first week. Emirates flight EK077 will depart Dubai to Nice on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays, at 0845hrs. The flight will arrive Nice at 1340hrs. The return flight, EK078, will depart Nice at 1555hrs arriving in Dubai at 0010hrs the next day. Emirates flight EK081 will depart Dubai to Lyon on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays, at 1435hrs. It will arrive in Lyon at 1930hrs. The return flight, EK082, will depart Lyon at 2145hrs arriving in Dubai at 0605hrs the next day.