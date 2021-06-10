Kerala Covid updates: 14,424 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 was confirmed for 14,424 people in Kerala today. Thiruvananthapuram 2030, Kollam 1605, Malappuram 1597, Ernakulam 1596, Thrissur 1359, Palakkad 1312, Kozhikode 1008, Alappuzha 848, Kannur 750, Idukki 673, Kottayam 580, Kasaragod 443, Pathanamthitta 429 and Wayanad 194 were confirmed in the districts today.

In the last 24 hours, 1,07,250 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 13.45. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 2,09,10,418 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

Today, 194 deaths due to Covid-19 have been confirmed. This brings the total death toll to 10,631. 1,35,298 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 25,42,242 people have so far been freed from Covid. Today there are 2 new hotspots. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 891 hotspots.

A total of 17,994 people who had been diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 1481, Kollam 1858, Pathanamthitta 513, Alappuzha 1540, Kottayam 742, Idukki 575, Ernakulam 2043, Thrissur 1254, Palakkad 1677, Malappuram 3392, Kozhikode 1303, Wayanad 278, Kannur 922 and Kasaragod 416 were cured.