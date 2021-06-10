Let the kids have fresh air!

New Delhi: DGHS has issued new Covid-19 guidelines which recommend against using the antiviral drug Remdesivir in children below 18 years of age, as well as a “rational use” of HRCT imaging among children in this age group.

According to the guidelines issued by the Directorate general of health services (DGHS) under the Union ministry of health and family welfare, wearing masks to prevent coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is not recommended for children below five years of age, even though the practice is considered essential for adults. Children aged between six to 11 years may wear a mask, but only under the supervision of parents and the consulting doctor. The recent orders deal with coronavirus disease management in children below 18 years of age.

On Thursday morning the DGHS announced, “As per the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) guidelines, a mask is not recommended for children of 5 years of age or below; children aged 6-11 years may wear a mask under supervision of parents and doctor.”