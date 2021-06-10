Mahesh Babu vaccinates people in his native village against Covid-19

Andhra Pradesh: A seven-day vaccination drive in Burripalem, the ancestral village of superstar Mahesh Babu in Andhra Pradesh, was successfully completed, his wife and producer Namrata Shirodkar said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu had announced that he will vaccinate the people of Burripalem, the birthplace of his father, actor-filmmaker Krishna. He had adopted the village in 2015. He tweeted, “Vaccination is our ray of hope for a normal life again! Doing my bit to ensure everyone in Burripalem is vaccinated and safe. Extremely grateful to #AndhraHospitals for helping us arrange this vaccination drive.”

On Wednesday, Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle to share the pictures from the vaccination camp, held in collaboration with Andhra Hospitals, and said, “Successfully completed the 7-day vaccination drive in Burripalem!! Can’t be happier to have got our village vaccinated Thank you, Mahesh Babu, for always being as solid as a rock, @andhrahospitals @mbofficialteam for your relentless support, and most importantly, a big thank you to all our villagers who came forward to take it.”

She further added, vaccination is the “need of the hour” and urged her fans to get vaccinated soon while ended the caption with the hashtag, “Burripalem Gets Vaccinated.”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the action thriller Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor is also currently waiting for the release of his production Major, a story based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.