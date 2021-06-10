My raabta with Sushant was meant to be: Kriti Sanon on four years of ‘Raabta’

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Raabta’ clocked four years since release, on Wednesday. On the occasion, Kriti Sanon shared a special BTS clip from the sets featuring Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) and Dinesh Vijan, among others. The actress also complemented the post with a long note about how the film gave her the ‘most memorable experiences’ and talked about her connection and memories with SSR.

On Wednesday, sharing the video on Instagram, Kriti Sanon began the caption with a dialogue from Raabta and wrote: “Tan lade, tan muk jaaye. Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye (When the bodies connect, they wither and die. When souls connect, they remain connected). I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan), and Maddock Films was just meant to be.”

She added: “Films come and go. But every single film has so so many memories behind it. The connections we make and the moments we live with each other stay within us. Some more than others.”

Kriti concluded the note by sharing that the film will always be close to her heart as it was her “first and last” film with Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote, “Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart. Little did I know that it would be our first and last.”

Raabta was released in 2017. It was a romantic drama directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by Maddock Films.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were good friends. Sushant died on June 14, 2020. A few days after his death, Kriti had shared a still from their film Raabta and wrote a long emotional note as a tribute to Sushant.

On the work front, the actress will soon reunite with Tiger Shroff for the second installment of their film Heropanti, which marked Kriti’s debut in Bollywood. She will also be seen in horror-comedy Bhediya, Mimi, Bachchan Pandey, and Adipurush.