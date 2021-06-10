New guideline for entry into public places issued

Abu Dhabi: New guideline for entering public places was issued in Abu Dhabi. The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has issued the new guideline. As per this, only ‘green pass’ holders will be allowed entry to public places including shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels, public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centers, cinemas, museums, restaurants and cafes.

The new rule will come into effect from June 15. The new guideline applies to those aged 16 years and above.

All residents must have a green pass on their Alhosn app. The green pass is activated based on residents’ Covid vaccination status and PCR test validity.

The Al Hosn app will use six categories that will reflect users’ vaccination status and PCR test validity. They are fully vaccinated, second dose recipients, first dose recipients waiting for a second dose appointment or late to their second dose appointment, those exempt from receiving the vaccine and the non-vaccinated.