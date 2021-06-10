Suspension of passenger flights from India to UAE extended again

Dubai: The national air carrier of India, Air India informed that the suspension of passenger flights from India to UAE will continue until July 6. Dubai-based airline, Emirates Airline also confirmed this.

‘We’re further suspending our flights from India until the 6th of July. Our website will be updated soon. If you need help with your booking, DM us your reference number & email address. We’re here to help. Stay safe,’ tweeted Emirates Airline.

Earlier this week, India’s budget carrier Air India Express tweeted that the suspension on passenger flights from India to the UAE will continue until July 6.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation in the UAE has extended the suspension citing the Covid-19 situation in India. GACA imposed the suspension on passenger flights from India on April 24. It was extended on May 4.

Chartered flights and cargo flights are allowed. Only UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions are allowed to enter UAE on flights from India