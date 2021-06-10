The airport authorities suspend 4 landings due to unpleasant weather

Mumbai: On Wednesday, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai witnessed a total of 4 aborted landings due to heavy rainfall in the city. Mumbai authorities said, “Due to the inclement weather in the city earlier today, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport witnessed a total of 4 go-arounds. Operations at the airport continue as per schedule.”

Local train services in Mumbai were also suspended between some stations as a precautionary measure after severe waterlogging. According to Shivaji M Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai, the train services between Kurla and CSMT were suspended as the water was flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations. He said in a tweet, “Due to heavy rains in Suburbs and waterlogging b/w Sion- Kurla, as precautionary measures, the train services between CSMT-Kurla have been suspended from 9.50 am. Services on other sections are running.”

An Orange alert had been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next four days. A red alert has also been issued in these districts for today.

As per the IMD report, Mumbai’s Santacruz observed 164.8 mm rainfall from 0830-1430 hours, while Colaba received 32.2 mm rainfall.