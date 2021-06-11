21 districts of Maharashtra receives excess rains

Mumbai: In Maharashtra, due to heavy showers in the first week of the month, 21 out of 36 districts received 60 percent excess rain between June 1 and June 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The rainfall in these districts was ‘largely excess’, which means, 60 percent more than the average rainfall during the period.

Other than Mumbai, the coastal districts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar, all densely populated, are on the list of the districts, which observed heavy showers. The coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Buldana, Nagpur and Bhandara in eastern Maharashtra got ‘excess’ rainfall while another eight districts received normal rainfall. Akola and Latur in central Maharashtra were the only two districts with deficient rainfall, which means 20 to 59 percent less than their average rainfall during this period.

According to KS Hosalikar, a senior scientist, IMD Pune, much of these were pre-monsoon showers, ‘but the intensity was high along with thunderstorms and lightning.’ The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai foretold ‘heavy to very heavy’ showers at some places and ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall at remote places in the districts of Konkan and also in Goa on Saturday. Rainfall between 65 to 115 mm in 24 hours is regarded as ‘heavy’, 115 to 204 mm as ‘very heavy’ and above 204 mm in 24 hours is considered ‘extremely heavy’.

As per the IMD report, heavy to very heavy rainfall is possible at isolated places in Ghat (upland) areas of Maharashtra as well as in Marathwada on Saturday. The weather bureau has also foretold more rainfall on Sunday in Mumbai and the neighboring areas. After two days of heavy rain that interrupted normal life, Mumbai got some break on Friday.

‘It is very likely that north Konkan (Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar) would see very heavy rainfall at few places on Sunday,’ the IMD said.