‘BJP is the most popular party among Indians in US’: Reveals survey

New York: A survey conducted among Indian nationals living in the US has revealed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the most popular party among the Indian community in the US. 2020 Indian American Attitudes Survey (IAAS) published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in association with Johns Hopkins University and the University of Pennsylvania has revealed this. The survey was conducted in September last year, among 1200 Indian-Americans. The results were published on Wednesday.

As per the survey results, 32% of Indians living in the US prefer BJP. Congress is supported by only 12% Indian-Americans. 49% of participants supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule. In this 35% gave strong approval for the NDA government. But 31% disapproved PM’s rule, with 22% expressing strong disapproval.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader with 58% ‘mean thermometer rating’ based on a scale of favourable attitudes. Rahul Gandi got 38 ratings. Among Republican Indian-Americans, Modi received a higher ‘thermometer rating’ 71. Among Democrats, he got 55 ratings. Rahul Gandhi got more support from Democrats with a 42 rating but 31 among Republicans.

There are around 4.2 million Indians in the USA. Of them, 2.6 million are US citizens, 1.2 million born in the US and 1.4 took up citizenship after immigrating, and 42% of them have Overseas Citizenship of India.