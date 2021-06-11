CBSE announces free online training: ‘Storytelling as Pedagogy’

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced a free training program on ‘Storytelling as Pedagogy’. According to the council, the program consists of one webinar, course material, and assessment and it will be delivered online in different languages.

The CBSE said that in a diverse country like India where classrooms are filled with students from different cultural backgrounds, storytelling can help in attaining the goal of having inclusive classrooms. ‘It is pertinent to have inclusive classrooms, create empathy in the classroom and allow students to reach universal understanding through the personal experiences of other students and community at large. Stories may serve this purpose as they open the mind so that the hearer is ready to take things in.’

It also added, ‘Storytelling as a pedagogical tool may be used to explore the regional and cultural diversity of our country, to integrate stories into the curriculum at all levels, to find out new storytelling methods, to create a variety of new stories, and to fuel the power of imagination and creativity.’

The webinars will be handled in five languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Bangla and Punjabi, between June 14 and 29.

According to the CBSE, the contents of the webinars shall be the same, and requested participants to attend one webinar of their preferred language. Based on interest, webinars will be taken in more languages, it added. The webinars will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of the board.