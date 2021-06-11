Commodity Market: Gold prices continue to rise

Mumbai: The price of gold and silver edged higher. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold futures mounted by 0.15% to Rs. 49,275 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose by 0.5% to Rs. 72,357 per kilogram.

In international markets, the price of spot gold remained steady at US dollar 1,900 an ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.5% to US dollar 28.10 per ounce, while platinum was steady at US dollar 1,151.47.

Also Read: NRI businessman offers help for Covid-19 victims

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold edged higher again. The price has reached Rs. 36,880 per 8 gram, higher by Rs.240. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4610, higher by Rs.30. On Thursday, the gold price settled at Rs. 36,640. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and is 48,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 52,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat.