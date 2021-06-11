Covid-19: DUTA demands an oxygen plant on the campus

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) proposed to the University administration to set up an oxygen plant on the north campus to arrange for a possible third Covid wave, it said in a statement.

The statement added that the association also urged the university to promote any approval process and distribute an adequate number of oxygen concentrators among colleges and hostels. The scheme was discussed at a meeting held by DUTA office bearers with the Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) and Registrar.

The DUTA said that it reviewed a proposal of setting up the plant through contributions of teachers and employees as decided in the last executive meeting to which the VC ensured that they are also examining various ways of materializing the need including requesting funds from the government and various firms. It was also mentioned in the statement that in the meeting, the teachers’ body also requested the inclusion of elected DUTA members in the ‘Covid task force’ of the university.

The statement said, ‘The delegation also requested that teachers be given EL benefits (30 days) or equivalent days of station leave, which a teacher may avail in the period for which she/he is not assigned any classes or special Covid-care leave to deal with the illness of self and family members.’

It was also requested by the DUTA to the university to ensure employees get salaries on time in the 12 DU colleges which are fully financed by the Delhi government. The university administration was also asked to remind the Delhi government about its promise of allotting Rs. 28 crores to settle the issue of this present gap in grants and requirements.

At least 40 professors of the University have so far lost their lives due to coronavirus.