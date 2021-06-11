COVID-19 REPORTS: TN logs in 16,813 fresh cases and 358 fatalities

Chennai: Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, reported 16,813 new Covid-19 cases and 358 deaths, taking the state’s infection tally to 23 lakh — 23,08,838 and death toll to 28,528.

Fresh cases continued to dip across the State — in Coimbatore, 2,236 people tested positive for COVID-19, followed by 1,390 people in Erode; Chennai recorded 1,223 cases, and Salem 945; cases dipped to 897 in Tiruppur.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 32,049 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 20,91,646. Currently, there are 1,88,664 active cases in the state.

As of now, Coimbatore has the highest number of active cases at 21,184, followed by Tiruppur with 17,485 cases and Erode with 13,102. There are 12,210 people under treatment in Chennai.

Of the 358 deaths, Chennai reported 45. There were 23 deaths in Salem, 22 in Chengalpattu, and 20 in Coimbatore. Over 79 people who succumbed to the virus did not have any co-morbidities.

The number of samples tested on Monday was at 1,81,920, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,94,25,279.

There was a huge dip in vaccination coverage due to a shortage of vaccines. A total of 2,327 people received the jabs on Thursday, which include 1,236 people in the 18-44 age group, 804 people aged 45 to 59, and 136 senior citizens. As of date, the overall vaccination coverage stands at 97,65,284.