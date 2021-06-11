Covid-19 Update: 182 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 185 new coronavirus cases along with 182 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 89 contacts of active cases and 96 travel-related.

The total number of confirmed cases mounted to 219,466 in the country. The total recoveries surged to 216,483. The death toll is firm at 574. At present, there are 2409 active cases.

There were 13 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 168. 2 persons were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 87 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

18,718 additional Covid tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. In this 4315 people were tested for the first time. Till now 20,71,976 Covidtests were carried out in the country.

19,576 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,768,028.