Nationwide symbolic protest in front of petrol pumps by Congress leaders

Delhi: The opposition party has decided to hit the streets after the fuel prices have crossed the hundred rupees mark in several states. Party has instructed all the state units and frontal organizations to hold protests and demand a rollback of the price rise.

General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal further communicated that there should a visible public campaign against the unchecked rise in prices of petrol and diesel and its impact on the people who are battling an unprecedented economic slowdown, widespread unemployment, wage reductions, and job losses.

Amidst the pandemic, the whole country is witnessing a spiralling rise in the price of petrol and diesel. The rise in petrol prices will ultimately lead to an unprecedented hike in the price of all household items and essential commodities. Petrol prices have breached the 100 rupees mark in many states.

The Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP government has increased excise duty by Rs23.87 per litre on petrol and Rs28.37 on diesel in comparison to the previous UPA regime. The prices of petrol and diesel have been increased 44 times in the last five months alone,’ which is a living example of loot from the public by the BJP government at the Centre.’

In the last 13 months of the corona epidemic, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by an unprecedented Rs 25.97 and Rs 24.18 respectively.

The price of petrol has crossed the Rs100-per-liter mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Ladakh.