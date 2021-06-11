The state govt announces more lockdown relaxations for today

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has announced lockdown concessions for Friday, while strict restrictions similar to the triple lockdown will continue for Saturday and Sunday. More police will be deployed to ensure no rules are flouted.

On Friday, apart from shops selling essential services, stores selling clothes, stationery, jewelry, opticals, and hearing aids are allowed open from 7 am to 7 pm. Vehicle repair services are permitted in showrooms from 7 am to 2 pm.

Banks and financial institutions will be open on Friday. Mobile phone repair shops are also allowed to open. Those associated with the construction sector are permitted to travel with a valid identity card.

However stricter measures have been imposed for Saturday and Sunday. The government has made it clear that takeaways and parcel services will not be allowed at restaurants, permitting only home deliveries.

On Thursday, 5186 cases were registered against those who violated the Covid regulations. A total of 1833 people were arrested and 3660 vehicles were also seized. The state also reported a total of 10818 cases where the residents have failed to wear a face mask and 35 cases have been identified of those violating quarantine norms.