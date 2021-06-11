Utterly Butterly Delicious: Dhanush gets buttery treatment from AMUL

Dairy brand Amul is well-known for incorporating pop-culture references in its cartoons, as a form of advertising. Amul put out a cartoon re-creating a scene from actor Dhanush’s upcoming gangster drama ‘Jagame Thandhiram’.

This came as a surprise, not only to the makers of the film but also to fans. The post re-creates a scene from the song ‘Rakita Rakita’ where Suruli (played by actor Dhanush) is seen breaking into a celebratory dance.

The Amul cartoon manages to capture the celebratory spirit, except both the people in the image are seen holding buttered slices of toast, and contrary to their assumptions, OTT in Amul’s ad refers to ‘Over the toast’ instead of ‘Over-the-top’ content. Several people online appreciated the smart reference and word-play and also appreciated the brand for turning the spotlight on south Indian films.

Social media users like, OTT platform Netflix too enjoyed the ad. Jagame Thandhiram is all set for its release on Netflix on June 18. Ahead of this, makers of the movie have been promoting the movie and fans have expressed their excitement for its digital premiere.

Earlier, the gangster drama got its own Twitter emoticon based on the lead character Suruli. Director Karthik Subbaraj, actor Dhanush, composer Santhosh Narayanan, along with others who are part of the project like Arivu and Vivek, participated in the Spaces session on Twitter which was hosted by stand-up comedian Alexander Babu.

The film basically shot in Madurai and London. The Director of the film Karthik Subbaraj includes stars actor Dhanush, Aishwarya Lakshmi, the Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Sanchana Natarajan, Joju George, and kalaiyarasan, among others.

The White Revolution inspired the notable Indian film-maker Shyam Benegal to base his film Manthan (1976) on it. The film was financed by over five lakh (half a million) rural farmers in Gujarat who contributed ?2 each to its budget.