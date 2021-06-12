Bridegroom reached marriage venue with an elephant, see what happened later: Video

Lucknow: An elephant irked by the sound of firecrackers at a wedding function went on a rampage. The elephant damaged four cars and a ceremonial venue. The incident took place in Amlapur village in the Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Anand Tripathi, the groom reached the marriage venue with an elephant. The elephant got irked by the sound of firecrackers and went berserk. The elephant began to trample the vehicles and the surrounding areas of the venue. The incident caused considerable panic at the event and a number of guests and the groom ran for cover.

An elephant, part of a wedding procession in UP's Prayagraj, went on a rampage damaging vehicles and pandal decoration as baratis including the groom ran for cover. pic.twitter.com/wAliKreBjb — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 12, 2021

Forest officials and the police reached the location and, the elephant was finally brought under control