Court announces decision on Mehul Choksi’s bail application

Dominica: The High Court in Dominica has denied the bail application submitted by the Indian diamond trader, Mehul Choksi for illegal entry into the island nation. The magistrate court had earlier denied the bail application and adjourned the case to June 14. The High Court denied the bail on the grounds that he is a ‘flight risk’. The court also observed that Choksi did not have any ties with Dominica and the court could not impose any conditions which will stop him from leaving the country.

Mehul Choksi was arrested on May 23, in Dominica for illegal entry into the country from Antigua. Choksi is wanted by the Indian agencies over a loan fraud case and is facing charges for a total of 11 offenses in India. Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning Rupees 13,500/- crores from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking.

Also Read: Golden temple in Punjab gifted with another project to solve Power issues

Nirav Modi was arrested in London and is currently held in the prison, after being repeatedly denied of bail. Choksi took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme. He left India for Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018.

Mehul Choksi is also facing two cases Antigua and Barbuda. One deals with his extradition to India and the other concerns revocation of his citizenship.