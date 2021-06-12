Covid-19 Update: 2123 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: During the last 24 hours, UAE has reported 2123 new covid-19 cases along with 2094 recoveries and 4 deaths, as updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention of the country.

Until now, 596,017 people have contracted the infection and 575,288 recoveries have taken place in UAE. Meanwhile, the death toll is at 1724. Currently, there are 19,005 active cases under medical treatment.

249,746 additional Covid tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. 52.7 million Till now, tests were carried out in UAE.