Covid-19 Update: 215 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 147 new coronavirus cases along with 215 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 70 contacts of active cases and 77 travel-related.

The total number of confirmed cases mounted to 219,613 and total recoveries surged to 216,698 in the country. The death toll stands at 576. The number of active cases under medical supervision is 2339.

There were 4 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 165. In the last 24 hours, 3 persons were admitted to intensive care, and 88 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

16,985 additional Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Qatar. In this, 4098 people were tested for the first time. Till now, 20,760,74 tests were carried out.

12,888 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,780,916.