Covid-19-Update: Recovery rate reaches 95.07% in India

New Delhi: The recovery rate improved in India and reached 95.07%. The weekly positivity rate has now slipped to 4.94%. The daily positivity rate stands at 4.39%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 84,332 new coronavirus cases along with 1,21,311 recoveries and 4002 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is for the fifth day in a row that the country is reporting less than one lakh Covid cases. It is also the lowest in 73 days.

The overall infection tally has reached 2,93,59,155. The total recoveries now stand at 2,79,11,384. The death toll is at 3,67,081. At present, there are 10,80,690 active cases under medical treatment.

34,33,763 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Till now, a total of 24,96,00,304 people have been vaccinated in the country.

15,759 new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu. Kerala reported 14,233 new cases. The state was followed by Maharashtra r (11,766) cases and Karnataka (8,249) cases.