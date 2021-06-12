 Emirates Airlines announces important decision

Dubai: Dubai-based air carrier, Emirates Airlines has suspended passenger flights from two more countries. The airline suspended commercial passenger flight services from Zambia and Uganda effective from 23.59 pm on June 11, 2021 until further notice.

‘Emirates flights from Dubai to Lusaka, continuing on to Harare and flights from Dubai to Entebbe will continue to operate as normal,’ the airline said.

Emirates also announced that passengers who traveled or stayed in Zambia and Uganda during the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel to UAE. Exemption to this rule is only applicable to UAE nationals, their first-degree relatives, holders of UAE golden visas, and members of diplomatic missions accredited by the UAE.

Earlier this week, authorities in UAE had announced a suspension on entry of passengers from Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda starting Friday, June 11.