External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will chair the third meeting of the India-Kenya

Delhi: The Foreign Minister is set to reassert India’s focus on Africa’s development as an ‘equal partner’ in this hour of crisis. New Delhi is banking on its assistance of COVID-19 vaccine to African nations and a series of upcoming bilateral exchanges to create support for the India Africa Forum Summit scheduled later this year and to offset growing Chinese influence in the continent.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a three-day visit to Kenya from June 12 to 14 with an aim to explore ways to further broaden ties between the countries.

S Jaishankar will also meet with other ministers of the Kenyan government to take forward the India-Kenya relationship. The development of partnership is an important aspect of the relationship between the two countries which the visit will seek to deepen. The Minister will also interact with the thriving Indian-origin community, an important bridge between the two countries.

India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nations Security Council. They are also members of the Commonwealth. Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has longstanding ties.

Kenya is a key partner country for India in the African continent. The last meeting of the India-Kenya joint commission was held in Delhi in March 2019. The external affairs minister had recently been on a visit to Kuwait from June 9 to 11.