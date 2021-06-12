French Open Tennis: Barbora Krejcikova wins women’s title

Paris: Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic has won the Women’s Singles French Open title by defeating 31st seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia by 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. This is Barbora Krejcikova’s first Grand Slam singles title.

This is her fifth main draw in a Slams singles event. This is also the second career title of Krejcikova, who is ranked 33 in the world and thus she become the first Czech woman in 40 years to won the French Open. Krejcikova dedicated her victory to former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna who died four years ago. Earlier in 1981, Hana Mandlikova of the Czech Republic has won the title.

In Men’s Doubles, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut will clash with the duo of Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan in the final later tonight.