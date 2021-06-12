Massive fire breaks out at clothing showroom

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a clothing showroom at the Central Market of Lajput Nagar in New Delhi on Saturday, at 10.20 am. More than 70 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and the fire fighting operation is progressing. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a short circuit has caused the fire. The showroom, as well as nearby shops, were closed when the fire broke out.

‘Fire trucks have reached the spot, rescue and relief operations are underway. I am continuously monitoring the situation and am in touch with Delhi Fire Department officials,’ tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

‘The fire spread from the showroom to other areas and we are trying to control it. No casualty or injuries have been reported so far,’ said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Chief.