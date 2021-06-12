Researchers have found menstrual cramps can be as painful as heart attacks

London: There is no surprise to hear that menstrual cramps are painful. Menstrual cramps, or Dysmenorrhea as it’s technically called, have finally been ruled as painful as having a heart attack. Professor of reproductive health at University College London, John Guillebaud, told Quartz that patients have described the cramping pain as ‘almost as bad as having a heart attack.’

The pain is so severe that it has been the leading cause of absenteeism in women aged less than 30. The pain can interfere with daily activities for up to 20 percent of women, according to a study by the American Academy of Family Physicians.

The researchers say there could be many reasons for menstrual cramps. Heavy periods, Obesity, use of alcohol and other drugs, are few of the reasons for the painful period. Starting of the period at an early age, (before 11) could also be one of the reasons for abnormal period cramps. The reasons why some women are impacted more than other is unclear.