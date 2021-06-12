State government to  ease lockdown restrictions in a phased manner

Bangalore: Karnataka state government has decided to lift the lockdown restrictions imposed in the state, in a phased manner. The unlock process will begin from June 14. The relaxations will remain in force till June 21 after which revised guidelines may be issued depending on the Covid-19 situation.

The state government also announced that the night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am will continue and the weekend curfew will stay from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21.

Lockdown will be in force in 11 districts till June 21. The 11 districts are Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, and Shivamogga. The test positivity rate is very high in these districts. The 19 districts where lockdown restrictions will be partially lifted from June 14 are: Bagalkot, Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagar, Tumukur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, and Yadagir.

‘The extended lockdown will continue in districts that still have a high positivity rate. Lockdown will be partially relaxed till June 21 in the remaining 19 districts, including Bengaluru Urban and Managaluru where the positivity rate has declined substantially,’ said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.