State govt extends lockdown till June 21

Chennai: On Friday, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown till June 21 with more relaxation. The current lockdown was supposed to end on June 14.
– In 27 districts, TASMAC liquor stores can function from 10 am to 5 pm
-Salons, spas, beauty parlors can run without AC with 50% capacity from 6 am to 5 pm in 27 districts
-People can go for walks in govt-run parks
-Pump set repair shops allowed from 9 am to 5 pm.
-Optical shops can operate from 9 am to 2 pm. Handicrafts shops can also function from 6 am to 6 pm
-Shops repairing mixer-grinders, televisions will be permitted to function from 9 am to 2 pm
-Cell phone repair shops from 9 am to 2 pm
-Construction-related shops shall work from 9 am to 2 pm
-Appliances store can open from 9 am to 2 pm
-School, colleges, universities can carry out admission-related work
-Import, export companies can run with 50% capacity
-Other industries can operate with a 33% workforce
-IT companies can work with 20% workforce or a maximum of 10 people in an office
On Friday, Tamil Nadu reported 15,759 new cases, 378 deaths and 29,243 recoveries. The total number of active cases currently stands at 1,74,802.
