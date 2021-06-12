Vidya Balan looks stunning in teal green Anarkali: have a look

Vidya Balan is on a roll proper now. The actor is currently promoting her upcoming movie Sherni and is giving us back-to-back gorgeous looks. During a recent promotional event, Vidhya was spotted wearing a teal green bindu and nukta print Anarkali.

Vidya Balan’s stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar’s Instagram web page shared photos of the star from a photoshoot. She wore a teal green printed Anarkali in the photos. The outfit is from the cabinets of the clothes model Bhumika Sharma. The outfit is worth ?42,000.

The Shakuntala Devi actor wore a draped anarkali for the shoot. Replete with the shades of teal green and off white, the anarkali featured bindu and nukta print. The puffed sleeves added a dose of drama to the ensemble. The anarkali was cinched collectively on the waist with a handcrafted pearl and dabka work belt, embellished with emerald green stone.

Vidya opted for minimal accessories to style her look. The actor wore half-moon-shaped gold earrings adorned with emerald stone. She tied her locks in her signature hairdo, a smooth middle-parted ponytail. Dark berry-toned lip shade, glowing pores and skin, beaming highlighter on the face, a lightweight trace of blush on the cheeks, well-defined eyebrows, refined smoky eye shadow, and mascara-laden lashes rounded off the make-up.

Vidya is happy for her subsequent launch Sherni which is all set to launch on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. The movie is directed by Amit Masurkar and likewise stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, and Neeraj Kabi.

The Anarkali is a perfect look for a day wedding or to wear at the best friend’s Mehendi ceremony.