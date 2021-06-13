3-Year-Old Hyderabad Boy gets world’s most expensive injection

Hyderabad: Thousands of people came together online to save the life of a three-year-old boy in Hyderabad by helping him to get an injection worth ? 16 crores which is used to treat a rare genetic disorder. Ayaansh Gupta was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease that made his hands and legs weak, and he was unable to stand or sit without help. A person diagnosed with the disorder is unable to control the movement of muscles due to the loss of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain stem. It is treated with the help of gene therapy, which is expensive.

Ayaansh received the world’s most expensive drug Zolgensma, a single-dose intravenous injection, on Wednesday at the Rainbow Hospital in Hyderabad after 62,450 people contributed ? 14.84 crores through crowd-funding. They were able to raise most of the money for his treatment within four months, through the crowd-funding platform ImpactGuru.

Mr. Gupta thanked donors and doctors for their help. ‘Thank you so much… thanks to around 65,000 donors who came forward to donate and saved Ayaansh. We are very happy that we finally got this medicine for which we were waiting for a long time. This can change the life of Ayaansh… so we are very, very happy,’ he said.

Last month, ImpactGuru helped raise a similar amount for procuring the drug Zolgensma, for a five-month-old child in Mumbai, Maharashtra, who was, unfortunately, suffering from the same disease.