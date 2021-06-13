Abu Dhabi issued updated ‘Green List of destinations’

Abu Dhabi: Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated ‘Green List’ of destinations. The authority has removed England and Tajikistan from the list and included Malta in the list.

The passengers arriving from these countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.

DCT Abu Dhabi regularly updates the list after considering the Covid-19 situations. The list only applies to countries passengers are arriving from, rather than their citizenship

Below is the updated Green List as of June 13, 2021:

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Cuba

Germany

Greenland

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel

Japan

Kyrgyzstan

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Morocco

New Zealand

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

USA

Uzbekistan