Abu Dhabi issued updated ‘Green List of destinations’

Abu Dhabi: Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated ‘Green List’ of destinations. The authority has removed England and Tajikistan from the list and included Malta in the list.
The passengers arriving from these countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.
DCT Abu Dhabi regularly updates the list after considering the Covid-19 situations. The list only applies to countries passengers are arriving from, rather than their citizenship
Below is the updated Green List as of June 13, 2021:
Australia
Azerbaijan
Bhutan
Brunei
China
Cuba
Germany
Greenland
Hong Kong
Iceland
Israel
Japan
Kyrgyzstan
Malta
Mauritius
Moldova
Morocco
New Zealand
Portugal
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
South Korea
Spain
Switzerland
Taiwan
USA
Uzbekistan
