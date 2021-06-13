Bhuvan Bam’s mother succumbs to COVID-19, a month after his father’s demise

Popular Comedian and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam’s mother Padma Bam succumbed to COVID-19 related complications on Thursday, June 10, within a month of his father’s demise on May 11, 2021. Bhuvan’s dad Avindra Bam had also tested positive for Coronavirus.

Bhuvan took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to share his father and mother’s demise due to Covid-19 complications and also shared photos of himself with his parents.

Sharing a series of photographs, Bhuvan wrote, ‘Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. (Nothing will be the same after the death of my mother and father. In a month, everything in my life has been shattered. Home, dreams, everything. My mother is not with me, my father is not with me. Will have to learn to live again. Don’t feel like it.)’

He further added, ‘Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon.’

Actor Rajkummar Rao took to the comment section and said, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss Bhai. You’ve done a lot. I’ve seen it first hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what’s written in destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May God give you strength Bhai. I’m always there.’

Bhuvan had contracted the virus in November 2020. The YouTuber had recovered from it later that month.

The 27-year-old comedian-writer-singer is best known for his wildly popular BB Ki Vines videos, which are short comedy sketches in which he portrays multiple characters. He became the first Indian individual YouTuber to cross 10 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform. He has also appeared in a short film, Plus Minus, alongside Divya Dutta.