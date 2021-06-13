BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari calls for defection law in Bengal

KOLKATA: The leader of the opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari has begun preparations for filing a defection case against BJP’s Krishnanagar North MLA Mukul Roy, a day after he left the party to rejoin the Trinamul Congress. ‘No one is above the law.’ As the leader of the opposition, I will ensure that Bengal’s anti-defection law is strictly enforced. It may take two to three months, but I will make it happen, Adhikari said on Saturday after a meeting of the BJP’s Ghatal organizational committee.

Saying he had no problem if a person switched parties, Adhikari added: ‘Take my case. I gave up all posts and resigned as MLA before taking BJP’s primary membership.’ No one will oppose him if he does that. However, this practice in Bengal must be discontinued. On this, I had a discussion with Union Law Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.’ Adhikari said.

BJP Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar claimed that Mukul’s defection would have no effect on the organization, while the party’s Krishnanagar North organization committee leader Asit Das blamed the current leadership for the poll scandal and heavyweight desertion. ‘Mukul played an important role in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But this time, Dilip Ghosh spoilt the favorable situation by making irresponsible comments. I am not going to abide by Ghosh’s diktat,’ said Asit.

Biswajit Das of Bagda and BJP MP Shantanu Thakur were among the prominent figures who did not join Ghosh’s organizational meeting in Bongaon-Chakdah on Friday. When asked about this, Biswajit put it bluntly, saying: ‘I didn’t attend the meeting because it was held at a local businessman’s house. I know the person. He is allegedly into shady deals.’ Das has an excellent rapport with Mukul. ‘I do not deny that. I also have good relations with Abhishek Banerjee. But they are all at a personal level,’ the BJP MLA said.

Sunil Singh, BJP Noapara candidate and TMC-turned-BJP leader, sounded soft on Mukul than Singh’s relative and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh. ‘Mukul is a political powerhouse. He was the one who brought me from Congress to TMC in 2009,’ Sunil said.