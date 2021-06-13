Covid-19 Update: 4415 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

Muscat: 4415 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 3 days. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. 1622 cases were reported on Thursday followed by 1311 cases on Friday and 1482 cases on Saturday. Thus the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 234,634.

46 deaths due to the infection were also reported in the last 3 days. 15 deaths were reported on Thursday, followed by 7 on Friday and 24 on Saturday. The death toll is at 2513. Till now 210,952 people were recovered in the country.

Also Read: Gulf country stops issuing work permits for expats from ‘red list’ countries including India

In the last 24 hours, 153 people were admitted to hospitals in Oman. At present, there are 11180 people were under medical treatment in hospitals across the country. In this 374 are admitted in ICUs. The recovery rate from the infection declined to 89.9%. Country. The fatality rate remained firm at 1.1%.