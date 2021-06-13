Mumbai politician dumps garbage on a man: Here’s why

Mumbai: A Shiv Sena MLA had made a civic contractor sit on a waterlogged road in Mumbai on Saturday, and asked workers to pour garbage on him for not getting the drains cleaned properly.

Dilip Lande, the MLA from Chandivali, said that he did this because the contractor ‘did not do his job properly’, which led to jamming of the drains and waterlogging. ‘I had been calling up the contractor for the last 15 days requesting him to clear the road. He never did that. Shiv Sena people were themselves working on it. When he came to know, he rushed there. I told him that it is his responsibility and he should do it,’ MLA Dilip Lande told the media.

On Friday, the Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Kishor Pednekar, had told that strict action would be taken against those who are seen depositing garbage in the drains and canals. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMC) administration has directed the government to create more awareness about this and has also instructed to place CCTV cameras to monitor defaulters.

Mentioning the reason for strictness, Pednekar had said, ‘In the drains carrying rainwater, it is observed that plastic, goods, garbage etc. are being dumped in many places, which hinders the flow of rainwater. As a result, the citizens of the area are suffering due to flooding.’

Over the past few days, Mumbai had been hit with heavy rains leading to flooding and waterlogging in many parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department also downgraded its ‘red alert’ warning of ‘extremely heavy’ rain to an orange alert of heavy or very heavy rain. Hours of traffic jams and waterlogging of the streets brought life to a standstill in the city.