National capital sets up Covid vaccination center for teachers

New Delhi: The Delhi government has set up a dedicated vaccination center for teachers and their family members, as a ‘token of appreciation’ for the work and effort carried out by the teachers during the pandemic.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), a week before, had announced that Delhi government school teachers who had been working as frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic should be vaccinated on an immediate basis.

DoE Director Udit Prakash Rai, in a letter to the district education officers, said that arrangements for vaccinating teachers should be made at the earliest. ‘As a token of appreciation for the commendable work done by our teachers at the fore of all fronts set up by the Delhi government to provide various services to the citizens of Delhi during the pandemic, the Directorate of Education has set up a vaccination center dedicated entirely to our teaches and their families,’ a letter issued on June 11 said.

The vaccination facility for teachers from 18-44 and 45 plus age groups have been set up at a government school near Income Tax Office (ITO). The letter stated that there are special arrangements such as waiting area and on-spot registration facilities will be available. ‘Facility of online registration has also been made available at this dedicated center. Heads of all schools are therefore directed to motivate all their teachers to get themselves and their family members vaccinated at the above center,’ it said.